At Palmerston & District Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Gerald Murray Hamilton of Harriston in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Janice (Schlueter) Hamilton. Loved father of Jeffery (Laura) and Jason (Sylvie). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren; Bethany, Valerie, Jeremy & Dustin. Dear brother of Elgin and brother-in-law of Erna Hamilton and Ronald Schlueter. Fondly remembered by several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by sister Dorothy Hamilton, brother Bob and his parents, Elwood & Hazel (Ash) Hamilton. Private family service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Listowel Community Family Funeral Home, Listowel with Rev. Diane McIlroy officiating. Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be maintained. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial remembrances to Palmerston & District Hospital Foundation, 500 White's Rd., Palmerston, Ontario NOG 2PO or The Heart & Stroke Foundation, 556 Huron Street, Stratford, Ontario N5A 5T9 would be appreciated. Condolences & donation information available at www.listowelfuneralhome.com