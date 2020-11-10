The family of the late Gerald Hamilton would like to thank everyone who reached out with messages of sympathy and heart-warming stories. The donations, the food, and the flowers in his memory are greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the good care he received from the ambulance attendant, doctors, and nurses at the Palmerston Hospital and Bayshore Homecare. A family service and interment has been held. Our sincere thanks, Janice, Jeff and Laura and family, Jason and Sylvie and family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store