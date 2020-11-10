1/
Gerald Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Gerald Hamilton would like to thank everyone who reached out with messages of sympathy and heart-warming stories. The donations, the food, and the flowers in his memory are greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the good care he received from the ambulance attendant, doctors, and nurses at the Palmerston Hospital and Bayshore Homecare. A family service and interment has been held. Our sincere thanks, Janice, Jeff and Laura and family, Jason and Sylvie and family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved