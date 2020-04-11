|
|
HILLGARTNER, Gerald "Jerry" of Kitchener passed away in his home on April 10, 2020, in his 86th year, with his family by his side. Jerry was born in 1934 in Ayton, Ontario, son of the late David and Christina Hillgartner. Jerry worked for over 25 years with the Waterloo County Board of Education before retiring. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and constant jokes. He enjoyed old cars, western movies, puzzles, and tinkering around the yard. He will be deeply missed by his wife Dorothy (Stadelbauer) and his children Denise (Terry), Linda, Daniel, Shelley Lea (Roger), and Jeremy (Patti). Loving grandfather to Jasmin, Jordan, Justyn (Nathan), Petrina, Travis, Autumn, Kristi, Shandi, Logan, Ashton, Dylan, and Ethyan, and great-grandfather to Jamie-Lynn and Sawyer. He will also be missed by his best friend Henry Zuber, and his canine companion Sassy. A special thank you to his grandson Ethyan, who provided him with care and comfort over the years. A celebration of life will be arranged in the coming months for family and friends. Arrangements under the direction of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020