Gerry was adored by everyone he met, even those who reluctantly lost a hand to him in a game of Euchre. Gerald F. Kurtz passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was the beloved husband of the late Doreen (nee Waechter) and proud father of Trudy Pavia (Joe), Lois Ingram (Michael), Lorna Comacchio (John), Mary Lisa Kurtz (Rob), and Tara Kurtz Favero (Morris). Gerry's spirit is carried on by his grandchildren who were so endearing to him, Blaire (Stephen), Carly (Eitan), Brenna (Todd), Oliver (Emily), Hailey (Colin), Johanna (Alex), Clayton, Hayden (Mylene), Mia, Brock, and Clark, and by his great-grandchildren, Lila and Theo, all of whom held a very special place in his heart. He was brother to Dorothy, James, Rita, Wilfred, Ralph and Irene and brother-in-law to his siblings' spouses Ron, Helen, Jim, Dot, Ruth and Dick, and to Doreen's siblings and their spouses, Edward and Marie, Francis and Frances, Jean, Viola and Rupert, Dorothy and Alfred. A jolly, yet genuine soul with a trick or two up his sleeve, Gerry's outlook on life was simple. He always had time for anyone, to "shoot the breeze", share a laugh or catch the ball game on tv. He wanted nothing more than to share a home-cooked roast beef meal with family. He always put the needs of others first and was a man of "whatever you've got the most of", never wanting to inconvenience anyone. He taught his family to play the hand you're dealt, that breaking corn stalks for maze building is a forgivable offence, that there's always room for one more on the riding mower, not to take things too seriously, and that when all else fails, "take your two fingers and poke 'em right between the eyes". We will remember Gerry for his good-natured spirit, witty sense of humour and unwavering devotion to Doreen. Friends are invited to meet with the family at Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St. Guelph, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. Reception to follow at Cutten Fields, 190 College Ave E, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to a are appreciated. Cards are available at the funeral home. Gerry, we hope you and Doreen aren't causing too much mischief together on the other side. Rest well, knowing we were dealt the perfect hand by knowing and loving you. Wishing you both the biggest eternal winning streak yet.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020