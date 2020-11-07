1/1
Gerald Lloyd SCHMITT
1944-2020 Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020, formerly of 409 Mill Street Kitchener, Gerald Schmitt, age 76. Lovingly remembered by his sister Marlene Snider of Elmira. Uncle of Steven Snider and wife Brenda and Dale Snider and wife Kelly. The memorial burial service to celebrate Gerald's life of love and service to his family and God and others will be held privately at First Mennonite Church. Donations may be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
