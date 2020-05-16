Gerald (Gerry) McLEAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We regret to announce the peaceful passing of Gerald McLean at the Grand River Hospital, K-W Campus, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Loving father of daughter Lori McLean and son Shon McLean, proud grandfather of Michelle, Jessie, and Sara and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Lester and Muriel McLean, his brothers Jack, Donald (late Myrna), Raymond and A.C. Roy. Left to mourn his loss is his only sister Darlene Govett, sisters-in-law Shirley, Vivian, Charlotte, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gerry was athletic and a lifelong sports fan (especially hockey). He was knowledgeable about everything sports-related. Gerry played in hockey leagues his entire life and eventually learned figure, power and speed skating, which he incorporated into his skating style. Newspapers wrote articles about him, calling him, "The Rocket" and "The Man of Steel" because of his active and healthy lifestyle well into his senior years. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, condolences for the family or memorial donations to JumpStart may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved