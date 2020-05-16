We regret to announce the peaceful passing of Gerald McLean at the Grand River Hospital, K-W Campus, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Loving father of daughter Lori McLean and son Shon McLean, proud grandfather of Michelle, Jessie, and Sara and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Lester and Muriel McLean, his brothers Jack, Donald (late Myrna), Raymond and A.C. Roy. Left to mourn his loss is his only sister Darlene Govett, sisters-in-law Shirley, Vivian, Charlotte, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gerry was athletic and a lifelong sports fan (especially hockey). He was knowledgeable about everything sports-related. Gerry played in hockey leagues his entire life and eventually learned figure, power and speed skating, which he incorporated into his skating style. Newspapers wrote articles about him, calling him, "The Rocket" and "The Man of Steel" because of his active and healthy lifestyle well into his senior years. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, condolences for the family or memorial donations to JumpStart may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.