1/1
Gerald Ouellette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Spruce Lodge, Stratford, Gerald Ernest Ouellette Sr. formerly of Bayfield in his 88th year. Loving father of Marie Jane Ouellette of Kitchener, Christine & Don Rozendal of Listowel, Suzanne & Myles Power of Listowel, Gerry & Sherry Ouellette of Atwood and Claude Ouellette of Kitchener. Cherished by many grand and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Edna & Jack Hallman, Shirley Bouchard and John & Estelle Ouellette. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John & Jane Ouellette, sister Jeanette Warne and brother Tom. At Gerald's request cremation has taken place. A graveside service to celebrate his life was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clinton Cemetery. Memorial donations to Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Falconer Funeral Homes, Clinton where messages of condolence can be left for the family. www.falconerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved