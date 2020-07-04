Gerald Ouellette

Peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Spruce Lodge, Stratford, Gerald Ernest Ouellette Sr. formerly of Bayfield in his 88th year. Loving father of Marie Jane Ouellette of Kitchener, Christine & Don Rozendal of Listowel, Suzanne & Myles Power of Listowel, Gerry & Sherry Ouellette of Atwood and Claude Ouellette of Kitchener. Cherished by many grand and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Edna & Jack Hallman, Shirley Bouchard and John & Estelle Ouellette. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John & Jane Ouellette, sister Jeanette Warne and brother Tom. At Gerald's request cremation has taken place. A graveside service to celebrate his life was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clinton Cemetery. Memorial donations to Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Falconer Funeral Homes, Clinton where messages of condolence can be left for the family. www.falconerfuneralhomes.com