Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Son of the late Frank and Rita Turner. Dear brother of Kevin (Gail), Russell, Laureen (Tim Worden) and the late Peter and Brendan. Brother-in-law of Sue Turner and Hedy Iviney. "Uncle Gooey" was adored by Chris, Shawn, Kyle, Leisha, Shannon, Sean, Jackie and their families. Will also be missed by great-nieces, Hailey, Sage, Cece, Kallie and Emma as well as great-nephews, Max, Mason and Connor. Private cremation arrange-ments entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Gerry's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.