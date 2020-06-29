Gerald "Gerry" Turner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Son of the late Frank and Rita Turner. Dear brother of Kevin (Gail), Russell, Laureen (Tim Worden) and the late Peter and Brendan. Brother-in-law of Sue Turner and Hedy Iviney. "Uncle Gooey" was adored by Chris, Shawn, Kyle, Leisha, Shannon, Sean, Jackie and their families. Will also be missed by great-nieces, Hailey, Sage, Cece, Kallie and Emma as well as great-nephews, Max, Mason and Connor. Private cremation arrange-ments entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Gerry's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved