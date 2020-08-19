Passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Giles (Guy) Boyer. Dear mother of Dean (Christina) Boyer, Gene (Naomi) Boyer and Jay Paul (Joanne) Boyer. Cherished grandmother to Shannon (Scott), Keith (Gina), Bradley (Tori), Jason (Shelby), Jessica and Lindsey. Great-grandmother to Rose and Lily, Thomas and Noah. Predeceased by her sister Marlene Hamilton and brother Robert Hamilton. As per Gerry's wishes, no service will be taking place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, Ontario (519-749-8467). Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Army, Navy & AirForce #247 or The Lung Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Geraldine's memorial.