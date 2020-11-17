1/2
Geraldine BRAUN
1933-01-18 - 2020-11-13
Passed away peacefully at Columbia Forest LTC, Waterloo on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of LeRoy Braun for 63 years. Loving mother of Beth Putnam (Dan) and James Braun (Elena) will be fondly remembered by her grandchild Brendan Putnam. Sister of Helen Berry; Aunt to Brooke Berry and Bobbi Berry, Florence Funkhouser (Mark), Rosella Wiles (Lee), and Ron Leppke (Pam). Predeceased by her parents James and Geraldine (nee Henry) Hunter; brother-in-law Richard Berry. Geraldine graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Windsor, Ontario in 1954. Her nursing career took her to various hospitals in Windsor, Fergus, and Kansas, and Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, USA. Geraldine was a highly respected nurse by many doctors and nursing colleagues and her love for nursing allowed her to specialize in the Operating Room and the Surgical Floor. Geraldine developed a program of nursing procedures for a pioneering ear Surgery technique in 1962. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and service for Geraldine, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Rev. John Gould officiating. Those wishing attend the service via livestream, please visit www.erbgood.com. A private family interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens, Breslau. Condolences for the family and donations to Solid Ground Bible Study Ministries may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
