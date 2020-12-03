Passed away peacefully on November 30th, Jerry Kresky (nee Bezeau) of Strathroy at age 89. A resident previously for 87 years in Kitchener. Daughter of the late H. Mortimer and Phyllis Bezeau, predeceased by her brother Robert and Survived by Sister-In-Law Karen Bezeau and Brother-In-Law Michael Kresky. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Kresky (1994) and predeceased by one Granddaughter Chloe (2020). She is survived by her four caring and thoughtful children Michael (Luanne), David (Kathleen), Janice Dupuis and Paul Kresky. Jerry was the proud Grandmother to Amy, Adam, Emily, William, Jacob, Ashley, Jennifer and James as well as her 6 Great Grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, Ontario (519) 743 8900 On Saturday, December 5th for visitation and Funeral Service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Jerry's visitation and Service. Please call the Funeral Home where you can RSVP to attend. Face masks are mandatory and attendance is limited to 50 for each time bracket of visitation and 50 for the Service. Cremation to follow. Jerry, who loved to paint, cook, and listen to Classical Piano and Orchestras, admitted that she was most proud to be known for trying her hardest even though she would admit that in trying everything for herself, she knew she couldn't. She was noted to many for her generosity towards others. A private family service will be held later with interment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be gratefully acknowledged.