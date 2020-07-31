Gerhard Welsand

Passed away unexpectedly in Sauble Beach on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Karola for over 62 years. Loving father of Harold. Dear brother of Bruno Welsand (late Charlotte), Anita Banyard (Robert) and the late Irene Alt (John) and Helmut Welsand. Survived by sister-in-law Alice Welsand. Gerhard's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. If you plan to attend please note that masks are mandatory and that you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view the service via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Gerhard's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.