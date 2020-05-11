Gerry LAMERS
Passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020. He has gone to heaven to be with Dora, his wife of 62 years. Gerry will be deeply missed by his brother Len, sister Rita and sister-in-laws Toni, Betsy and Dorothy. His smiling face will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be re-united with his parents; his brothers Harry, John, Henry, Albert and Martin; sister Maria; sisters-in-law Gerarda, Wilhelmina and Louise and brother-in-law Neil. While living in New Lowell, Gerry worked most of his career as a plumber at Base Borden in Angus. After retirement, Gerry and Dora moved to Kitchener where they were both very active as volunteers for over 20 years at St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Mary's General Hospital. The family is very grateful to the staff of Bankside Retirement Home, Forest Heights Long Term Care and Grand River Hospital - Freeport location. Gerry's journey over the last few years was assisted by many caring and wonderful people working there. Due to the current environment, cremation has taken place. A funeral service and celebration of life will take place when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Mary's Hospital or The Food Bank would be appreciated. Condolences and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free"


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
