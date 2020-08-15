1/1
Gerry LAMERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020. He has gone to heaven to be with Dora, his wife of 62 years. Gerry will be deeply missed by his brother Len, sister Rita and sisters-in-law Toni, Betsy and Dorothy. His smiling face will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be re-united with his parents; his brothers Harry, John, Henry, Albert and Martin; sister Maria; sisters-in-law Gerarda, Wilhelmina and Louise and brother-in-law Neil. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for family and friends at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 49 Blueridge Ave, Kitchener, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am. Personal face coverings and an RSVP are required to attend the Mass. Please RSVP at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Mary's Hospital or The Food Bank would be appreciated. Condolences and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home,171 King St., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free".


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved