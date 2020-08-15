Gerry LAMERS

Passed away peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020. He has gone to heaven to be with Dora, his wife of 62 years. Gerry will be deeply missed by his brother Len, sister Rita and sisters-in-law Toni, Betsy and Dorothy. His smiling face will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be re-united with his parents; his brothers Harry, John, Henry, Albert and Martin; sister Maria; sisters-in-law Gerarda, Wilhelmina and Louise and brother-in-law Neil. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for family and friends at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 49 Blueridge Ave, Kitchener, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 am. Personal face coverings and an RSVP are required to attend the Mass. Please RSVP at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Mary's Hospital or The Food Bank would be appreciated. Condolences and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home,171 King St., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free".