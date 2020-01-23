|
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Gia Steffensen passed away at home with his family by his side, at the age of 65 years. Gia was born on May 25, 1954 in Randers, Denmark to Karl Einar and Mie. The family came to Canada when Gia was a child, and settled in the Kingston area where he met his high school sweetheart, Jean (nee Kinney). Both proud Alumni of Queen's University, they started their life together in the residence for married students over 42 years ago. Family meant everything to Gia. Together, he and Jean raised two daughters, Karla and Britt and welcomed their husbands Joe Edenborough and Les Bursey into the fold as adopted sons. He recently became a loving Farfar (Danish for grandpa) to granddaughter Mia and grandson Benjamin. Gia had a passion for the capital markets, golf, travel and his Danish heritage. He will always be remembered for his dry sense of humour, quick wit, and his generous and compassionate spirit. Special thanks to Grand River Hospital, LHIN, the palliative care team and CarePartners nurses for all of their loving help and support. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Jean, Karla and Britt invite family and friends to celebrate a life so beautifully lived at Gia's beloved Deer Ridge Golf Club, 200 Deer Ridge Drive, Kitchener, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 - 8:30 p.m. A tribute to Gia will be shared at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020