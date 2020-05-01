Devison, Gertrude Alberta (Parsons) February 24, 1928 - April 29, 2020 Gertrude passed away peacefully Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Columbia Forest Long-Term Care, Waterloo. Predeceased by her parents Mary Ann and Alexander Parsons, Husband Lawrence (Bud) Devison, Step-son Donald Devison, Siblings Lillian (Sherman) Harris, Essie Tracey, Donald (Ella) Parsons, Alexis (Lionel) Stubbert. Survived by her sons James (Erma) Kufske, Robert (Joanne) Kufske, Dwayne (Judi) Devison, Brother Melvin (Geraldine) Parsons, Daughter-in-law Betty Ann (Devison) Becker, Brother-in-law Anthony Stashuk. Loved by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gertrude moved to Ontario from Glace Bay, NS at age 15 and worked at Merchants Rubber. Gert loved to cook and knit. She also enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines. Gert resided at Columbia Forest Long Term Care for 9 years. Thank you to all the staff in Johnson House for your loving care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to Salvation Army may be arranged by The Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.