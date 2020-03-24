|
Gertie passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She is now free from the pain and nausea that plagued her for many years. In spite of her suffering, she was a sweet, friendly and upbeat person whom everyone liked, and many loved. She is survived by her husband, Carl, to whom she was married for 61 wonderful years. She also leaves behind her children, Patricia (Pat) and Paul Piellusch. She will be missed by her only grandchild, Benjamin. Gertie was predeceased by her daughter, Janet Anne (1985), who passed at the age of 18. She was also predeceased by her parents, Reinhardt and Susanna Schmidt, her brothers Reinhardt Schmidt and Peter Schmidt and her sister, Susanna Doede. Gertie was born in the city of Kitchener in 1935 and resided in the city until her passing. For a few years before her children were born, she taught in elementary schools. She enjoyed teaching and took special pleasure in teaching a class for gifted children who learned easily and so well. When the children came along she gave up teaching, and when they reached school age she gave herself over to volunteering in the community. Among the many volunteer positions she held, her position at the Friends Programme, sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association, stands out. The position entailed supporting troubled children outside the classroom in an effort to provide them with the tools to flourish. Soon after becoming a volunteer, Gertie went on to oversee the programme and did so for many years, often recruiting university students to assist in the work. Gertie was a lifelong member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kitchener. She participated in many church activities from teaching Sunday School beginning at the age of 14, to being one of the first two women to serve on church council. She was also instrumental in bringing an elevator to the church and was involved in the ongoing care and maintenance of the library at St. Peter's. Gertie and her husband, Carl, travelled extensively around the world, especially after Carl's retirement. In the last few years Gertie was troubled by ill health. However, she will be remembered for how beautifully she coped, almost always having a big smile and a cheery greeting for everyone. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current pandemic, a visitation and memorial service will be announced at a later date. In the meantime please visit www.henrywalser.com for Gertie's memorial. Family and friends are invited to call or email the funeral home and we would be pleased to place your name and any message of condolence in the register book on your behalf. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020