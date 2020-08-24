Died at Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown, Ontario on August 23, 2020 at the age of 89 and in 70th year as a School Sister of Notre Dame. Predeceased by her parents, Simon and Anna (Buchheit) Huber and her brothers, Simon, George, Joseph, Magnus, Jerome and sisters, Mary Straus, Barbara Straus, Anne Schnarr and Rita Schnarr. Lovingly remembered by the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews. Sister Gertrude began her teaching career at the following schools: St. Louis, Waterloo, St. John, Hamilton, Holy Family, Hanover and St. Mary, Owen Sound. Beginning in 1960 she was principal of St. Aloysius School and St. Joseph School, Kitchener, St. Thomas Aquinas School and St. Peter and Paul School, Hamilton and Sacred Heart School, Mildmay. From 1975 - 1978 Sister Gertrude worked in food services in Waterdown and assisted at St. Agatha Children's Village. In 1978 she moved to Thunder Bay where she took an addiction counselling course which qualified her as an addiction counsellor at St. Joseph Centre in North Bay. In 1981 she went to Toronto and was counsellor at Pedabun Lodge, an aboriginal rehabilitation center. While in Toronto, she took the addiction counsellor program at George Brown College, after which she worked at the Good Shepherd Hostel. In 1986 Sister Gertrude moved to Pine Point, Northwest Territories where she was catechist at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish until the closing of the lead/zinc mine when the residents left the town. Sister Gertrude then went to Fort Resolution in 1988. There she taught religion and became assistant parish administrator for St. Joseph Parish. Due to ill health Sister Gertrude moved to Notre Dame Convent in 1991. For a brief period, she was able to be involved in parish ministry at St. Ambrose Parish, Cambridge until 1999. During her years of limited mobility and failing health Sister Gertrude maintained her sense of humour and participated in community activities. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown on Wednesday, August 26. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 26. www.dermodys.com