Gertrude Pasyk
Passed away on May 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late William (1986). Loving mother of Larry (Barbara). Cherished grandma of Anastasia (Jeremy) and Victoria. Dear cousin of Erica (Bill) Neale of Hamilton. Predeceased by Emma and Bernard Martin (parents). As per Gertrude's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Gertrude's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gertrude's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
