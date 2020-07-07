1/
Gheorghe Doru "George" JUCU
JUCU, Gheorghe Doru "George" Born in Lugoj, Romania on March 14, 1949 to the late Iosif and Maria Jucu. Will be sorely missed by his wife of 23 years, Janet. Survived by his son Andrei (Persa) Chirita and his granddaughter Victoria Chirita, all of Calgary, Alberta. Also survived by his family in Romania: cousins Francisc Ioan Jucu (Lenuta) and Constantine (Florica) Jucu. George passed away on July 5, 2020 after a cheerful and courageous battle with ALS. Thank you to Susan Chartrand, 'friend extraordinaire' and Karen Wilson. Many thanks to his support team; coordinators from the Waterloo Wellington LHIN, Dr. Shamon, all of his nurses, especially Abby King, his PSW's Josephine, Cindy, Melanie and especially Sheri, Sheila Dorsch and the ALS Society of Canada, Yesenia Torres and his visitor/friend Randy of the Hospice of Waterloo Region. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of Canada, Cambridge Memorial Hospital, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. George's family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the T. Little Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Cambridge. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13th at the cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, relatives and friends must RSVP to attend George's visitation and service. Please call T. Little Funeral Home 519-623-1290 where you can RSVP to attend the visitation and 20 minutes will be given to share your condolences. If guests are unable to bring their own facemasks, one will be provided. George never had just an acquaintance, every person he ever met was his friend. The world has lost an exceptional soul. "Rest in Peace, My Love"


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 7, 2020.
