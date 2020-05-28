Gilberto Pereira Raposo
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Manuela (nee Melo) for over 48 years. Loving father of Peter, Mark and Elvis. Son of the late Veriato and Ernestina Raposo. Dear brother of Nazario Raposo (Clara) and the late Victor Raposo. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital for your compassionate care. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519)749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via the following livestream link: www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Gilberto's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
