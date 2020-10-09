Klunder, Lammechien Louise (nee: Fongers) Carried home in the arms of Jesus, peacefully from her sleep at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home, Gine's earthly life ended on October 6, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Henk Klunder for 57 years. Loved Mom and Oma of Bob Klunder (Ben and Misty, Menno), the late Johanna, and Arnold Winter (Bernice, Amy and Sophia), Alyanne and David Colyn (Willem), John and Sherry Klunder (Thomas, Matthew and Julia). Gine was predeceased by her parents, daughter Johanna, and older brother Klaas. Gine was born in Ten Boer, The Netherlands on September 8, 1937, a daughter to Bernardus and Johanna Fongers and sister to Klaas and Siert. She married Hendrik Klunder on July 5, 1963. Together, they raised their four children. In 1978, the family immigrated to Canada, farmed in Cargill and St. Agatha. Gine loved the Lord, her Henk, her family, friends and her home. Eventually, Gine needed additional care due to the onset of alzheimers. The family is thankful for the day program services provided through Sunnyside Home and the gracious long-term care provided at Columbia Forest for four years. We are thankful that Gine knew and remembered the way home. "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going." John 14: 1-4. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and service for Gine, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. The visitation will be held at Waterloo Christian Reformed Church, 209 Bearinger Rd., Kitchener on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at Waterloo Christian Reformed Church, Kitchener at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bernie De Jonge officiating. Interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to Sunnyside Foundation, Community Alzheimer Day Program may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
