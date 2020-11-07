1/1
Gisèle RATZA
During the early morning of November 5th, 2020, Gisèle passed away peacefully with family by her side. Gisèle was raised in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, where she spent much of her life before retiring to Cambridge, Ontario. She is survived by her three daughters Jocelyne McDowell, Charlotte and Stephanie (Rob Dippell), her eight grandchildren Jessica (Marlon), Ted (Kaitlyn), Matt, Abigail (Justin), Rebecca, Samantha, Olivia and Zachary, and three great grandchildren Zoë, Lincoln and Leo. She is also survived by her brother John Rhéaume, sister Lily Gauld, and nieces and nephew Lori (Allan), Sharon (Guy), Janet (Graham), Francine and Steven. Predeceased by the love of her life of 58 years Edward, sisters-in-law Marlene Rhéaume and Shaureen Ratza, brother-in-law Alfred Ratza, son-in-law Larry McDowell and niece Leslie Rhéaume. Gisèle was an incredible woman. She brought meaning to everyday life through her compassion, kindness and thoughtfulness. She was a role model to many and will be deeply missed. Throughout her life, Gisèle enjoyed golfing, cottaging and travelling. During retirement, she particularly embraced exploring the world on cruises with family and friends. Her 50-year career was spent in the primary education system as a teacher and principal. She thrived on making a difference in the lives of each one of her students. Gisèle will be remembered as an extraordinary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A funeral mass will be held at St. Clement's RC Church, 745 Duke St., Cambridge, on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Consistent with COVID restrictions, masks are required and those wishing to attend the funeral mass must register with the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Hospital - Stroke Clinic may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
