Born on December 14, 1925 in Vittorio Veneto, Italy, and peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Pierina "Piera" Gaiot. Loving father of Louis and his wife Jennifer, Roy, and John. Very proud grandfather of Lauren and her husband Bryan Findley. Dear brother of Matilde Battain and Augusta Della Giustina. Predeceased by parents Luigi and Maria Gaiot. Joseph, or affectionately known as Bepi, had a passion for life, friends and family. He loved to sing opera and shared his talent with family and friends at every opportunity. He was a skilled artist and craftsman, and was always ready to help friends and family in need. Joseph also perfected the art of making good wine the traditional way, something he was definitely proud of. He was a man of integrity and his devotion to family was first and foremost, for which he will be dearly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Villa Colombo for their care and compassion. As per Joseph's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.