Giuseppe John "Joseph" GAIOT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Giuseppe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on December 14, 1925 in Vittorio Veneto, Italy, and peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Pierina "Piera" Gaiot. Loving father of Louis and his wife Jennifer, Roy, and John. Very proud grandfather of Lauren and her husband Bryan Findley. Dear brother of Matilde Battain and Augusta Della Giustina. Predeceased by parents Luigi and Maria Gaiot. Joseph, or affectionately known as Bepi, had a passion for life, friends and family. He loved to sing opera and shared his talent with family and friends at every opportunity. He was a skilled artist and craftsman, and was always ready to help friends and family in need. Joseph also perfected the art of making good wine the traditional way, something he was definitely proud of. He was a man of integrity and his devotion to family was first and foremost, for which he will be dearly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Villa Colombo for their care and compassion. As per Joseph's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joseph's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved