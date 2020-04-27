|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Giuseppe "Joe" Rabak on April 25, 2020, at the age of 91, after contracting Covid-19. Giuseppe was the husband of the late Amelia Rabak (2017), and dear father of Giovanni "John" (Gina) and Remigio "Mitch" (Ruth). Loving grandfather "Papa" of Lauren, Nicole, David (Katelyn), and Alexander Rabak. His nieces, nephews, and friends will remember him fondly. Giuseppe was born in Oslici, Istria (Croatia), and immigrated to Canada in 1960. He was the eldest son of the late Giuseppe and Ana Rabak. Giuseppe is survived by his youngest sister Yolanda (Valerio) Grossi of Slovenia, and sisters-in-law Petromila Rabak of California, and Nela Rabak of Kitchener. Predeceased by his siblings Maria (Silvano) Visentine of Italy, Carlos (Tomica) Rabak of Croatia, Angelina (Giovanni) Corelli of Kitchener, Emma (Stelio) Prodan of California, Emilio Rabak of California, and Ivan Rabak of Kitchener. Giuseppe's immediate family will hold a private funeral service at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener (519-749-8467). Extended family and friends can view the service at: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony Daniel Parish at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Giuseppe's name to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, in recognition of the courageous work that our medical professionals are performing during this Pandemic. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Guiseppe's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020