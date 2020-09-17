Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Russel Bolender (1966). Dear mother of Jim and Marion of Parry Sound, and Betty Knight of Ingersoll. Grandmother of Dan Walter, Barbara (Frank Noonan), William Bolender, and Ann Rudow, great-grandchildren Michelle, Robbie, Brandon, Brianna, and great-great-granddaughter Rayna. Gladys lived in the Floradale area all her life and was a longtime, faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Elmira. Predeceased by her parents George and Florence (Schlitt) Mattusch, son Edward (2017), daughter-in-law Audrey Walter (2018), and granddaughter Bonnie Rudow (1993). A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicle until an attendant brings you in. A private graveside service will be held in Elmira Union Cemetery. Donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com