August 30, 1916 - April 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully with family at her side. When I came to the end of the road And the sun had set for me I want no nights in a gloom filled room Why cry, for MY soul is set free. Miss me a little but not too long And not with your head bowed low, Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, And I must go alone, It's all part of the Masters plan, A step on the road to Home. And when you are lonely and sick at heart Remember me and the loved ones you know Then bury your sorrows in doing good deeds Miss me...but let me go. Gladys Edith (Gardiner) Ludwig August 30, 1916 - April 17, 2020 Married to Walter Joseph Ludwig (WWll) February 6, 1943 Immigrated to Canada from London England June 15, 1945 Daughter of the late Henry Gordon and Edith Maud Gardiner Mum you are with Wally now, the love of your life. Be with him now, peace and love. And even though we let you go, we will never forget you and the wonderful legacy of strength, tenacity and love you left behind for all of your family. The legacy of Gladys; 4 Children, 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Love Forever to our Dear Sweet Mum - Margaret, David, Maureen, Janet, Michael Brown.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020