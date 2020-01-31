|
Passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Darlene (Reid) Birmingham (2017). Loving father of Michael and Erin Birmingham of Elmira and Andrea and John McCall of Milton. Devoted grandfather of Ethan, Drew and Addison Birmingham, and Jackson and Elliot MCall. Lovingly remembered by his brother Dennis Birmingham, brother-in-law David (Marion) Reid, sisters-in-law Connie (the late Gary) Birmingham, Joanne Maizitis, and Karen (Rob) Vincentini, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Royetta (Linseman) Birmingham, brother Gary Birmingham, and sister Beverly Birmingham. Glen was a well known painter in the Elmira area for many years and a dedicated hockey fan for his five grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Cremation will follow. A celebration of Glen's life will take place at the Elmira Legion at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. A special thank you to Jane and all the nurses for taking such good care of our Dad. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 31, 2020