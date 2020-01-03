Home

Glen DWYER
Glen DWYER

Glen DWYER In Memoriam
Received in Heaven 25 years ago, on January 3, 1995. In our Hearts We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought about you yesterday And days before that too We think of you in silence We often speak your name Now all we have are memories And your picture in a frame Your memory is our keepsake With which we'll never part God has you in his keeping We have you in our heart Dearly missed and always remembered. Survived by wife Ruby, daughters Linda, Maureen, Patricia, Kelly and Colleen, son-in-laws Guy, Paul and Julius, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
