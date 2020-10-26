1/1
Glen MILLER
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Arthur Miller on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 64 years of age. To all of you that had the opportunity to meet Glen, please know he loved you all. He will be remembered for his love of a good party, having a couple of bevvies and watching Judge Judy. Glen is survived by his mother Marilyn (Victor), mother-in-law Judith, siblings Debbie (Don), Dave, Gary and Chris (Gary), brother-in-law Mark (Jackie). Father of Terri-Lynn (Todd), Jason (Cassandra) and Haylee. Last but not least, loving husband, best friend and pain in the butt to Suzanne. As per Glen's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gather. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Glen's memorial. Rest in peace Mac! Keep your stick on the ice!


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 26, 2020.
