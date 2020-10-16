Glen Schott

1/1
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 66 years of Alice (nee Myers). Loving father of Brian (Carla), Barry (Pamela) and Bruce (Julie). Cherished grandpa of Nicole (Don), Missy (BJ), Darren (Juliane), Craig (Tammy), Courtney, Jesse (Christine), Jordan (Janessa), Drandon, Sheerra (Andrew), Ben and Alex and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Grace (George) and Dave (Denise). Will be missed by his brothers-in-law Donny Myers and Don Mohr, sisters-in-law Audrey Janda and Carol Schott. Remembered by Roxanne Schott. Predeceased by his siblings Clare, Cliff, Ken and Don. Glen was an amazing husband, father and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Glen's family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30am - 12:30pm on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1pm. Private family interment at First Mennonite Cemetery. Those wishing to attend Glen's visitation and service must RSVP online or by calling the funeral home. Face masks are mandatory. For those unable to attend, Glen's service may be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming A special thank you to Dr. Day and the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital for their kindness and exceptional care for Glen. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Glen's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 16, 2020.
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
