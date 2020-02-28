Home

Glenys Girouard


1936 - 2020
Glenys Girouard Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of mom at home. She was born on August 16, 1936 and passed away on February 26, 2020. Glenys very much loved her crosswords and was an avid reader. We have lost our best friend and the most loving mother. Mother to Debra Pomerleau (Normand). Predeceased by her husband John on February 22, 1986. Much loved sister of Wendy Botich (late Mike) and Leslie Heaton (Joyce). Private cremation arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Glenys' memorial. Until we meet again
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020
