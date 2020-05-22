Glenys PEDDLE
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Glenys Peddle after a long illness on May 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Glenys will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years Don, children Scott (Ellen) Peddle and Tracy Batstone (Jeff Chambers) and special grandson Cole Chambers. Glenys will also be lovingly remembered by many family, friends, nieces, nephews and especially the "Gang". Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation and The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Glenys' memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 22, 2020.
