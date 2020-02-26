|
Hobden, Gloria Ann (nee Flood): Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 25, 2020 at Knollcrest Lodge at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Robert (2019). Loving mother of Bob (Diane). Dear grandmother of Victoria, Alyssa and Rachel. Great-grandmother of Adeline and Kody. Dear sister of Helen (Burt) Christner, Olive Roth, Dorothy Honderich (Brian), Marian (Fred) Ancic, Gladys (Dave) Divell, Jane Flood, Sandra (Brian) Fedy, Wendy (Pat) Fair, Cheryl (Bill) Chanski, Len Flood, Earl (Sylvia) Flood, Murray (Judy) Flood. Survived by sister-in-law Marg. Predeceased by her parents, Wesley and Jessie Flood, and siblings Vernon, Andy, Bert and Orla (Louis) Brenner, and sister-in-law Dianne. Dedicated and adored wife, mother and grandma. Gloria had a strong faith in her Saviour. She will be remembered for her beautiful rose garden. Gloria's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 12:30 - 1:15pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, followed by a service in the chapel at 1:30pm. Pastor David Erwin officiating. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington or Gideons International in Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gloria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020