Passed away at St. Luke's Place, Cambridge, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Padfield. Dear mother of Rick (Cathy), late Tom (Carol), Susan Hawthorne (Paul), and Scott (Melissa). Loved grandmother of Amanda, Amy, Adam, Nicole, Sarah, Jenni, Josh, Emily, Jon, Spencer, Cassondra, Ethan, Alexandra, and Bella, and also remembered by her 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her mother Helen and her father Charlie Ball, and her brother Jack. Cremation has taken place. Gloria's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Sunday, January 12, 2020, for a memorial service in her honour at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 202 - 130 Weber St. W., Kitchener, ON N2H 4A2, or to the Mennonite Central Committee, 203 - 50 Kent Ave., Kitchener, ON N2G 3R1. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com