In the fall, Gloria and her family hosted a glorious party to celebrate her life. Gloria was surrounded by many of her favourite things in life; her cherished family, wonderful friends, good food and joyful music. While in the comfort and peaceful setting of Innisfree House with her family by her side, Gloria slipped away. She managed her illness with grace and courage, and this was how Gloria strived to live her life everyday. Gloria adored her family, and was grateful for every moment spent together. She also had a deep love for dancing. Along with her other friendships, Gloria valued the relationships that grew with those who shared this passion. One way Gloria showed her love for her family and friends was through her cooking and baking. She found great joy in sharing. Gloria also fostered her love of reading over the last several years and enjoyed engaging in discussions about books she loved. From a young age, Gloria worked hard to support her family. Throughout her life, she instilled a strong work ethic, and welcomed new challenges. Gloria appreciated good music and theatre as well, making it a priority to share experiences with her daughters, granddaughters and friends. Gloria will be missed dearly by her daughters, Ramona (Mike) and Stefanie (Brent) and her three remarkable granddaughters, Aleah, Simone and Sabrina. They will continue to celebrate her everyday. "When the music stops for someone you love, you don't stop dancing, you dance for them as well." We want to extend a special thank you to the compassionate doctors, nurses, PSWs and volunteers at Innisfree House who created a beautiful home for our mom. We cannot adequately express our gratitude for welcoming all of us so warmly into the home you have so thoughtfully created for your residents. Expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to Innisfree House, 2375 Homer Watson Boulevard, Kitchener, N2P 0E9. Mom, we hope you dance . . . A private family Celebration has been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020