After a spectacular autumn sunset Gloria Hazel Zimmerman slipped away peacefully at the age of 95 with her children by her side in the early hours of Friday, November 20, 2020. Born September 6, 1925 to the late Bill and Hazel (Franklin) Riedlinger. Predeceased by her husband Carl Zimmerman, sister Barbara (Karl) Soth and brother Harvey (Betty) Riedlinger. She is survived by her son Bill (Margaret) Zimmerman, daughter Mary (Brian) Penny, brother Gordon (Jean) Riedlinger, her beloved grandchildren Timothy (Tania) Zimmerman, Dr. Naomi (Michel Castagne) Zimmerman, Tyler (Lauren) Penny, Shannon (Luciano Rocca) Penny and her two great-grandchildren, Olivia Zimmerman and Eden Penny. Gloria graduated from KCI with distinction and attended The University of Toronto on a science scholarship as well as the University of Western Ontario. During the war she worked as a laboratory technician at Welland Chemical. Later, Gloria returned to Waterloo to be the office manager for Ornamental Mouldings Ltd. until she retired in 1985. Gloria also contributed as office manager and bookkeeper at Rockway Wood Products Inc. She also enjoyed working part-time doing medical transcription at St. Mary's Hospital. Gloria loved her family, nature, skiing and reading. She was a member of Chicopee Ski Club even before there were rope tows and skied until she was 78. She made treasured memories with her children and grandchildren at Chicopee and trips to western Canada. In the early days she wrote the "Chicopee Skier" club newsletter. Gloria had a deep love for nature. She was a long-time member of the K-W Field Naturalists where she shared her passion by leading group nature outings as well as producing the club newsletter "The Heron" and writing articles by "Zimmie". While she loved all nature, her particular joy was watching birds. She was an avid reader on subjects ranging from astronomy and physics to English literature classics, philosophy and mysteries. Gloria volunteered with the KPL Visiting Library in Kitchener. After moving to Luther Village in Waterloo she volunteered in their library for most of her ten years there and, of course, contributed articles to their newsletter. Gloria spent her final years at Derbeckers Heritage Home in St. Jacobs where she delighted staff by sharing her knowledge and making witty remarks. The family expresses its deep gratitude to Dr. Whitby and the entire management and staff of Derbeckers Heritage House for their care and compassion. In Gloria's memory please go outside, pause and take a deep breath, look around, listen, and take a moment to think about the natural world around you. Arrangements are entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo. Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later time. Messages of condolence can be sent to www.erbgood.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a nature organization of your choice or the House of Friendship in Kitchener by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.