Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Gloria Hipel Obituary
Passed away at home surrounded by family and friends, following a courageous battle with breast cancer, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Ken Hipel (2007). Loving mother of Lyn Frey (Ron). Proud Grandma of Laurie Schedewitz (Lance) and Kristy Schedewitz. Beloved "GG" of Shauna (Rob), Alex, Keanna, Jayla, Lincoln, Kayden, Bryce and Kendrick. Daughter of the late Donald and Marie Garner. Dear sister of Jim Garner (Pat) and the late Harley Garner. Predeceased by nephews Mike and Jeff Garner. Special thanks to neighbours Cheryl and Sharon, nurse Sharon from Paramed and nurse Shari from Qualicare...you were our angel. Gloria's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Saturday at 6 p.m. Reception to follow. Private interment in St. Boniface Cemetery in Maryhill. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gloria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020
