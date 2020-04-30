|
Gloria died on April 26, 2020 from complications due to a fall. She will be forever missed by her son Brian and his wife Marilyn, her granddaughters, Melissa and her husband Tyson Braun, and Alison and her husband Andrew Dixon. She delighted in her great-grandchildren Lia, Rowan and Arthur. Gloria was a devoted wife to Ross Bachert who predeceased her in 1987. Gloria was a talented pianist who accompanied the Schneider Male Chorus in Kitchener as a young girl and became the church organist and choir director of John Wesley Church in Sault Ste. Marie later in life. Her musical talents live on in her family. Gloria spent almost eight years at Winston Park Retirement Residence. We are forever grateful to all the staff there for their tender and loving care. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Our family will celebrate Gloria's life at our family home when circumstances allow. Should you wish to make a donation in Gloria's memory please choose a . Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gloria's memorial. "You can shed tears that she is gone, Or you can smile because she has lived."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 30, 2020