With heavy hearts the family of Gloria Diamonda Marks (Recchia) announces her passing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She is on her final journal to be with be with her love Fred. Born in Toronto, February 16, 1925 to Julio and Adele Recchia. Beloved mother of Fred (Karla), Joy (Darryl) and Tim (Dallas). Adored grandmother of Jeffrey (Angie), Michael (Kristy), Jessica (Kevan) and Hayden (Ali). Great-grandma to JJ, Lauren, Chris and Darren, great-great-grandma of Addy Annie and Ryan. Great-aunt Dodie to Anthony (Cathy) and Eric. Other mother of Vera and Dennis. Gloria was predeceased by the love of her life Frederick (2016) with whom she enjoyed 70 wonderful years of marriage, beginning on May 21, 1945. Gloria and Fred shared their home on Blucher Blvd with family, friends and neighbors (and the occasional stranger) offering a warm welcome, a place at the table and a shoulder to lean on. Their home was the gathering spot for many family celebrations, Sunday dinners and backyard barbeques. Gloria will forever be remembered for her strawberry jam, pickles, sausage dressing, Christmas cookies and incredible fruit pies. Gloria was never happier than when she was helping or giving to others. She was a joyful and social individual who always made people smile. Gloria was a positive person who always saw the flowers in the vase, not the dust upon the table. Her kindness and generosity was who she was and everything she believed in. Her grandchildren became her life. Gloria was at every birthday celebration, football game, basketball game and graduation. She and Fred made many trips to the southern states to be with Michael and Jeffrey and then eventually to be with her great grandbabies. She relished every minute spent with her grandchildren and always felt blessed that she could be a part of their lives. In turn she was loved back ten-fold by each and every one of them. Right up until her passing she could still beat her son and grandson in scrabble, a weekly ritual that will be forever missed and remembered. Gloria was the last in an Italian sibling line of 11. Augustus, Angelina, Nellie, Edward (Air Gunner in the RCAF - killed in WWII), Jimmy, Danny, Bert, Lucia, Chuck and Joy. She was part of a very loving and close sibling group who spent time and shared their lives together. We would like to thank the incredible staff of People Care Oak Crossing London for the love and care that they provided to Gloria over the last two years. Their kindness and compassion were of great comfort during this phase of her life. Gloria was laid to rest at a family graveside service, forever now to be beside her beloved Fred. It is hard to say goodbye mom, but it will be harder to be without you. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Gloria's memorial. L'AMORE PER LA FAMIGLIA