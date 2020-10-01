Passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener at the age of 78. Loving mom to Kim Urech (Kyle). Dear sister to Gail (Len), Theresa, Sam (Brenda), Sandra (Mike), Dennis (Paivi), Tim (Gary) and David. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased husband, Cor, parents, Sam and Vina and sister, Annette. A private memorial service for Gloria will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join Gloria's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnyside Home Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Gloria's memorial.