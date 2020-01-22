Home

At the age of 86, Waterloo, formerly of Truro, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Columbia Forest Long Term Care, Waterloo, Ontario. Born in Sheerness, England, he was a son of the late Cyril and Beatrice (Cox) Jeffery. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Terrace on the Square Retirement Home, Wendy Forler and Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home for their exceptional care of our Dad. Arrangements, Mattatall - Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young St., Truro, with visiting 6-8 p.m., Friday; funeral service 2 p.m., Saturday, St. John's Anglican Church; reception will follow at the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences at: www.mattatallvarnerfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020
