1/1
Gordon Boyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Palmerston and formerly of Drayton passed away peacefully at the Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late of Betty (Fletcher) Boyer (2016) for 65 years. Cherished father of Earle and Betty Boyer of Elmira. Dear grandfather of Trevor Boyer (Amanda) of London and Brad Boyer (Nicole) of Kitchener. Great grandfather of Greyson. Brother of Dorothy King of Moorefield. Brother-in-law of Bert and Shirley Fletcher, Raye and Freda Fletcher all of Drayton and Norma and Ron Falk of Wellesley, Gary Topp of Kitchener and Mary Roberts of Drayton. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Ena Boyer, brothers Bruce and Agnes Boyer, Doug Boyer and Rudy Boyer The family will receive friends at the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton on Friday, October 23, 2020. Please visit our website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca or call the funeral home at 519-638-3072 to book a time for visitation. Due to Covid 19 only a limited number of people are allowed in the Funeral Home at any given time, masks must be worn and social distancing must be respected. A private family service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment in Bethesda Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Nurses and the staff on the first floor of the Listowel Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion over the past year. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved