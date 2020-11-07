It is with great sadness that we announce his passing peacefully on November 5, 2020. Like a cat with nine lives Brad fought his cancer with a determination to play one more game of golf. He leaves behind his wife Rosemary (nee Howe) and his children Lisa (Todd), Jennifer and Raymond. Brad was predeceased by his mother Theresa, his first wife Brenda and his brother Russell. Brad worked the majority of his life at Mutual Life, Clarica and Sun Life Financial. He loved sports with his whole being, be it either playing, coaching or watching it live or on Television. His favorite sport to watch was the Ontario Hockey League where he was season ticket holder for the Kitchener Rangers for almost 27 seasons. Brad also adored his four-legged family very much, especially his dog Lincoln. Our thanks go out to the doctors and staff at Freeport Hospital and Grand River Hospital for their compassion and care of Brad. The family will celebrate Brad's life on Monday November 9th 2020 at Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo from 1-4pm and 7-9 pm. A private interment will follow on November 10th at Willamsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation be made to a charity of your choice
, with the Kitchener Humane Society being a favourite.