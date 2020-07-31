1/1
Gordon Carrique LAWRENCE
1934-04-09 - 2020-07-20
Gord passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Anne Lawrence (nee Zahorodniuk), son Blaine Lawrence (wife Carina), granddaughters Inez and Morgan, daughter Sharon Lawrence (husband Tom Melnychuk), grandson Myles Melnychuk, sister Margaret Lawrence, in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Gord was predeceased by his parents Clifford Russell Lawrence and Emily Kathleen Lawrence (nee Litchfield), brothers Donald Lawrence, Bruce Lawrence and sister Doreen Tweed. Gord was born and grew up in Toronto, eventually the family moving to Oakville. It was at this time he began a 56-year career in the insurance industry which brought him to Waterloo. He found pride servicing many clients and creating his own claims adjusting firm and insurance brokerage. He had a passion for the outdoors, a love for horses and enjoyed surrounding himself with them. He participated in the Ontario Rodeo circuit from the late 1950's well in to the 1970's. Gord started riding Brahma Bulls and eventually became a rodeo announcer, his voice was heard booming through the PA System at many events throughout Southern Ontario. He also loved playing cards. The bi-weekly games with his close friends spanned decades, a cherished event not to be missed. His surviving family and close friends will miss him. He will be remembered with smiles, cheers and great stories. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial for Gord will be held at a future date due to circumstances related to COVID 19. Donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society or a charity of your choice would honour Gord with fond appreciation and may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
