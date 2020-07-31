1/1
Gordon CHAPMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 50. Loving father of Kieffer (Crystal), Jake (Meaghan), Riley and Emma. Predeceased by his daughter Hope. Cherished grandpa of Chloe and Harlow. Beloved son to Nina Neuhoefel (Karl) and Gordon Chapman Sr. (Jackie). Dear brother of Beth (Lee), John (Tessa) and Kathleen. Uncle to Vincenzo, Nicholas, Zachary, Evan, Ruby and Naevy. Gordon was a loving, generous man who loved his children more than anything. He lived to enjoy life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Gordon was selfless to a fault and would have done anything for anyone. Gordon lived his life the way he wanted to and would not have wanted to live another life. Go Leafs! Go Raptors! Ciao! Gordon's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Private cremation to follow. Due to current social distancing restrictions guests are required to RSVP their attendance at both the visitation and funeral service at www.henrywalser.com or by calling 519-749-8467. Masks are mandatory. Guests can also watch the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gordon's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved