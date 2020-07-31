Passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 50. Loving father of Kieffer (Crystal), Jake (Meaghan), Riley and Emma. Predeceased by his daughter Hope. Cherished grandpa of Chloe and Harlow. Beloved son to Nina Neuhoefel (Karl) and Gordon Chapman Sr. (Jackie). Dear brother of Beth (Lee), John (Tessa) and Kathleen. Uncle to Vincenzo, Nicholas, Zachary, Evan, Ruby and Naevy. Gordon was a loving, generous man who loved his children more than anything. He lived to enjoy life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Gordon was selfless to a fault and would have done anything for anyone. Gordon lived his life the way he wanted to and would not have wanted to live another life. Go Leafs! Go Raptors! Ciao! Gordon's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday August 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Private cremation to follow. Due to current social distancing restrictions guests are required to RSVP their attendance at both the visitation and funeral service at www.henrywalser.com
or by calling 519-749-8467. Masks are mandatory. Guests can also watch the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Gordon's memorial.