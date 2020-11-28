1/
Gordon Clifford MANSER
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Gordon was born 85 years ago in Toronto, Ontario and was a resident of Morningside, New Hamburg. Beloved husband of Lois (Beemer) Manser whom he married on April 26, 1957. Father of Lynn and Ed Jackson and Donald and Jill Manser. Grandfather of Kyle and Melynda, Micheal, Brittany and Beau and Chad and Rebecca. Great-grandfather of Keira, Tyler, Eddie and Eli. Cherished brother of Ronald and Pauline Manser. Gordon is predeceased by his parents Clifford and Iris (Simmons) Manser. Gordon enjoyed woodworking and was a Journeyman Carpenter for most of his life and a member of the Local 785 Carpenters Union. He had a fond love for animals and raised angora rabbits for over 35 years. He spun Angora wool into yarn from the rabbits he raised. He was a life member of Dominion Rabbit Breeders Club. Relatives and friends will be received in the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron St. New Hamburg on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. Due to Provincial regulations, all visitation guests must register with the funeral home by calling 519-662-1661 and time slots will be explained and filled. Please remain in your cars until your selected time and then proceed to the front door wearing a mask and observing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted a www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
