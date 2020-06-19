With heavy hearts we announce Mac's passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo. Loving father to William, Nancy and John (Trish) and step-father to Lorna (Rod), Helen and Karen. Proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Doug (Nancy) and sister Mary. Mac is predeceased by his 2nd wife Audrey (nee Bennett) (2019), his daughter Anne (1988) and his 1st wife Kathryn (nee Pringle) (1979). He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. Mac retired from the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), after 39 years, the last 25 as General Manager and CAO. A Mount Forest area native and former elementary school teacher, Mac will be remembered as a soft spoken, easy going gentleman who was a strong advocate for environmental awareness. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and friends and relatives will be invited to view a live broadcast of the memorial service via Facebook Live by visiting the Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook page on Monday June 22nd at 2:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice and would be appreciated by the family. A very special thank you to the staff of The Village at University Gates for all of the care and support they've shown. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.