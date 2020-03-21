|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and support of his family on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Gordon was born 78 years ago in England, a son of the late Roger and Marjorie (Hill) Andrew. Devoted and loving husband of Carole (Mills) Andrew whom he married on February 10, 1968. Cherished and devoted father and grandfather of David Andrew (Jodi Bradford) and their children Sarah, Owen, Ben, James and Kay Goodnough (Cameron) and their children; Jordan and Ella. Gordon is survived by his siblings Edward and Adrianne both of England, Michael of New Zealand and Clifford of Antigua as well as by his nieces and nephews. He was the General Manager of Hamburg Felt for 24 years. He was an avid sailor and a past commodore of Port Dalhousie Yacht Club. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, but will be forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place at Gordon's request. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WSS Foundation (www.wssfoundation.org). Personal condolences information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca.
